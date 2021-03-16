Tamagn Beyene called on Ethiopian authorities to end targeted killings of civilians in different parts of the country (video)

Prominent human rights activist Tamagn Beyene called on Ethiopian authorities to commit themselves to end targeted killings of civilians in different parts of the country.

In a briefing on Tuesday, Tamagn blamed the constitution as a basis for unfolding conflicts and targeted killings in Ethiopia and called for its immediate rejection.

“The politicians should come together to dissolve the hostile constitution and declare there no land in Ethiopia belonging to someone or a group. “Every territory with in the country belongs to all Ethiopians,” Tamagn claimed.



“Ending the conflicts and targeted killings requires more political courage than simply rejecting them as if they did not happened” the activist said.

“Civilians have been killed everywhere in the country. The government did not even recognize the killings. What was wrong if the government expressed sympathy over the death of the civilians? It is so painful,” he said



He went on saying said there are some people who do not deserve to be political leaders but they are serving as Presidents of certain regional states. “Regional leaders should have been held accountable for the killings in their region,” he added. Video: