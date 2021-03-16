Ethiopia rejects call by Sudan and Egypt for involving other four parties in GERD ‘s negotiation

Ethiopia has rejected a call by Sudan and Egypt for involving other four parties in the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) negotiations.

In a press briefing on Tuesday, Spokesperson of the Ethiopian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ambassador Dina Mufti said Sudan and Egypt did not officially propose to Ethiopia that they want four other parties to be involved as mediators in the GERD’s talks.

“Ethiopia will not accept such a proposal as mediators will have no role except of facilitating the negotiation. Only the three countries will determine the outcome of thetalks,” he said.

Sudan and Egypt have been pressing for the involvement of other parties after their leaders held talks on the GERD recently.

“We have great honor for the African Union. Ethiopia believes African problems should be resolved by Africans” Dina said claiming the African Union is the right mediator.

“Filling of the GERD’s reservoir will continue but the negotiation can be held before or after the filling,” he added.