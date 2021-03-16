UK bans Ethiopians from entering its territory over concerns new COVID-19 variant

The United Kingdom has banned Ethiopians and nationals of three other countries from entering its territory starting from March 15, 2021 to prevent the spread of new COVID-19 pandemic.

The UK has already announced travel ban on 33 countries over COVID-19 variant before it included nationals of Ethiopia, Qatar, Somalia and Oman on banned list.

“If you have been in or through any of the countries banned in the previous 10 days, you will be refused entry to the UK. If you are a British or Irish National, or you have residence rights in the UK, you will be able to enter but you must quarantine in a government approved hotel for 10 days,” reads the UK government circular.

In East Africa, Rwanda, Tanzania and Burundi are among the ‘red list travel ban countries’. Other African countries on the list include Angola, Botswana, DR Congo, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa, Zambia and Zimbabwe.