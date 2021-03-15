Another mass grave has been discovered in Mai Kadra Abun Aregawi Church where more than 1300 civilians were buried – gettyimages

Another mass grave has been discovered in Abun Aregawi Church where more than 1300 ethnic Amharas were killed and buried together in Mai- Kadra town, one of the places which were annexed from Ethiopia’s Amhara region by the outlawed Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF’).

The victims were massacred by TPLF led Samri killer Group made of youth militia and police force, gettyimages reported quoting Mayor of Makadra town Cheru Hagos and chairman of 01 locality administration Abrihu Fantahun as saying.

International organizations including Amnesty International confirmed that scores, and likely hundreds, of people were stabbed or hacked to death in Mai-Kadra (May Cadera) town in the South West Zone of Ethiopia’s Tigray Region on the night of 9 November 2020.

The organization’s Crisis Evidence Lab has examined and digitally verified gruesome photographs and videos of bodies strewn across the town or being carried away on stretchers. It confirmed the images were recent and using satellite imagery, geo located them to Mai-Kadra’