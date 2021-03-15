Hundreds of taxi drivers in Addis Ababa went on strike to protest the revised fare, alleging it was not proportional to increasing fuel price

Hundreds of taxi drivers in Addis Ababa went on strike on Monday to protest the revised fare, alleging it was not proportional to the increasing fuel price.

The government increased the price of fuel twice in a month after its fuel import from neighboring Sudan was halted due to border conflict.

“We already have much lower fares against increasing prices of fuel,” said the taxi owners and drivers and they also want the government to cancel fines which have been accumulated over the years.

Although authorities increased the peak hour frequency of public transport on Monday, a lot of passengers were affected by the strike. There have been long queues of passengers in Megenagna, Ayat Kolfe and Awtobestera areas.

The strike especially affected those people who live in the outskirts of Addis Ababa where train service is not available.

Addis Ababa City Transport Head Engineer Sitotaw Tekele said the fares were revised based on the paying ability of passengers and increased fuel price. The government will take stringent measures if the the protest continues.