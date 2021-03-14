Jawar Mohammed and Bekele Gerba taken back to Kality Correctional Facility after they got medical treatment in private facility

Prominent opposition leaders Jawar Mohammed and Bekele Gerba were taken back to Kality Correctional Facility after they got medical treatment in Landmark Hospital.

Senior Oromo Federal Congress (OFC) members are among some 20 people facing charges ranging from “terrorism” to illegal possession of firearms in connection with the unrest that followed the murder of a popular Oromo musician last year.

Defendants’ lawyers said the health conditions of the opposition leaders were improving after they got medical treatment for 12 days in the landmark hospital.

It is to be recalled that the opposition leaders recently announced a decision to end their hunger strike after 38 days, according to their lawyers.