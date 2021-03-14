At least 80 TPLF’s troops killed in a counter offensive by National Defense and Amhara Special Forces in Ethiopia’s southern Tigray

At least 80 troops of the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) were killed in a counter offensive by the National Defense and Amhara Special Forces in Ethiopia’s southern Tigray.



Several fighters of the rebels force were either wounded or surrendered in Saturday fighting which took place in Ofla district at a place called Awshera.

The fighting followed a surprise attack by TPLF’s soldiers against the Amhara Region Special Force which was stationed in Korem town, residents of the town told Wazema radio.

Executive member of the outlawed TPLF Getachew Reda a month ago said the fighting between TPLF and the federal army has continued with the federal army suffering heavy damages.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed late November declared his government’s law enforcement operation in Tigray ended after the federal army had taken control of Mekelle, the region’s capital.

The National Defense Forces joined the Amhara Special Force which turned to be offensive in half an hour after the surprise attack, according to the residents.

The fighting backed by heavy weapons has continued until today (Sunday) at a mountain to the west of Lake Ashenge where several TPLF fighters including those military officials, who had deserted the national army, surrendered.