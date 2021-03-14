Ethiopian Attorney General filed terrorism charges against 17 leaders of the defunct Tigray People’s Liberation Front (video)

Ethiopian Attorney General has filed terrorism charges against 17 leaders of the defunct Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) who were captured in counter offensive operation by the federal army in Tigray region.

The leaders were arrested in January 2021 in manhunt by the joint operation of the national defense and federal police forces for masterminding TPLF’s horrendous attack against the north command army on November 3, 2020.

The Federal Attorney General said it has completed the investigation against the 17 TPLF leaders who are charged under the file of Sebhat Nega, accused of trying to destroy the constitutional order by force.