Ethiopia reported record 27 new COVID-19 deaths a day pushing total number of confirmed fatalities to 2, 510

Ethiopia reported 27 new COVID-19 deaths on Friday, its highest daily figure, pushing the total number of confirmed fatalities to 2, 510, said the Ethiopian Public Health Institute.



The horn African nation previously reported 22 fatalities in a day as its highest daily COVID-19 death count.

The Institute in a statement said the highest new COVID-19 case was confirmed following laboratory tests on blood samples taken from dead bodies.

On Friday, 1,361 cases of coronavirus were confirmed out of 6,985 laboratory tests. The country saw 805 recoveries from COVID-19 and 27 new COVID-19 deaths.

The nation has so far confirmed 172,571 with 28,864 active cases and 454 patients in intensive care units.