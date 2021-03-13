GERD could obstruct irrigation and navigation in Sudan and Egypt – Current AU Chairperson

The current Chairperson of the African Union President Felix-Antoine Tshisekedi of Democratic Republic of Congo said the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) could obstruct irrigation and navigation in Sudan and Egypt.

His suggestion on twitter came after a telephone conversation with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi on the Ethiopian massive dam being constructed on the Nile.

The controversial suggestion, which was deleted later on, had been posted on the official twitter account of the president’s office.

Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi early last month asserted his country’s keenness to strengthen relations and consolidate strategic cooperation with the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) during Felix Tshisekedi first appearance at the Al-Ittihadiya Palace in Cairo on February 2, 2021.