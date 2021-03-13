Ethiopia kicked off vaccination campaign against COVID-19 by injecting its health minister

Ethiopia Saturday kicked off vaccination campaign against COVID-19 by injecting its health minister Dr. Lia Tadesse in Tigray region.

Dr. Lia said the vaccine will be given first to healthcare workers, old people and others who are suffering from Non Communicable Diseases.

Regional presidents and ministers were also among those people who were vaccinated on Saturday. The vaccine has been distributed across the nation.

It is recalled that Ethiopia took delivery of its first COVID-19 vaccines — 2.2 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine from COVAX Union last Sunday.

The vaccine reportedly takes a few weeks for the body to build immunity after vaccination. That means it is possible a person could be infected with the virus that causes COVID-19 just before or just after vaccination.