The foreign delegation must feel that there is no peace in Mekelle at all – TPLF supporter (video)

This video footage displays one of the supporters of the defunct Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) in Mekelle, capital of Tigray Regional State sending messages to her fellow comrades to mislead

human right organizations against the real situations in the state.

The footage is believed to be a good lesson for Amnesty International and other international organizations which release reports based on interviews by phones.

“The foreign delegation must feel that there is no peace in Mekelle at all. We heard life is back to normal in Mekelle and this should not happen now” the TPLF supporters on the video said.

She went on saying “Try to find the whereabouts of foreign delegation. After that all of the women dressed in black and spray a red substance on themselves and start screaming when they the foreign delegation,” Video: