One person dies each day on average as a result of road accident in Addis Ababa, according to a report by the Addis Ababa City’s Road Safety Council, despite improvements in road safety.

The report indicated that road accidents have decreased by 17 percent this year despite increasing number of motor vehicles and population in the capital.

According to the report, road accidents in Addis Ababa constitute 10 percent of the total traffic accidents occurring nation wide.