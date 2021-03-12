Ethiopia and Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company sign MoU agreeing to generate 500 megawatts of solar energy (video)

Ethiopia and Masdar Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company sign a Memorandum of Understanding agreeing to generate 500 megawatts of solar energy.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed presided over a signing ceremony of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the Government of Ethiopia, acting though the Ministry of Finance, and the Abu Dhabi future energy Company PJSC-Masdar.

The signing of the MOU was initiated during the State Visit of the Prime Minister to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), where representatives of the Government of Ethiopia and the Government of UAE agreed to jointly develop 500MW PV projects in Ethiopia.

The primary objective of the MoU is to formalize the intention of the Parties to further discuss the potential areas of collaboration and possibly potential projects and services related, said office of the Prime Minister.

Chief Executive Officer of Masdar, Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, noted that Ethiopia has abundant resources for solar and wind power and Masdar as one of the largest renewable energy companies in the world is excited to invest in Ethiopia.Video: