Winner of Ethiopian New Year lottery Prize finally stepped forward to claim three-fifth of the 20 million birr

A resident in Arba Minch town in Ethiopia’s southern region finally stepped forward as the winner of three-fifth of the 20 million birr lottery prize.

The winner named as Kinde Asrat has stayed anonymous for more than five months but this week presented three out of five winning tickets having the same number to claim 12 million birr of the 20 million birr prize, the largest payout in the history of Ethiopia’s lottery business.

Ethiopia’s National Lottery Administration Public Relations Director Tewodros Neway told local media that Kinde had appeared four days before the tickets were supposed to be expired.

“I put the winning tickets in a drawer together with other tickets worth 300 birr and forgot them there. I did not imagine I was the winner,” Kinde said.



The winning ticket number of the Ethiopian News Year or Enqutatash lottery was 0216884.