Berhane Kidanemariam, former Ethiopian diplomat in Washington was summoned before he expressed concerns relating to the conflict in Tigray- Ministry

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia said it had summoned Berhane Kidanemariam who finished his term as deputy chief of mission at the Ethiopian embassy in Washington, United States.

Meanwhile, Berhane Wednesday announced his resignation as Ethiopian diplomat in Washington over concerns relating to the conflict in Tigray.

“With the emergence of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, I, like many other Ethiopians, had big hopes for genuine reforms that could transform our political environment,” Berhane said in a statement adding. “However, instead of fulfilling his initial promise, he has led Ethiopia down a dark path toward destruction and disintegration.

The Ministry in a letter addressed to the diplomat said Berhane Kidanemariam was called on for another assignment in Addis Ababa and instructed him to finalize unfinished works in the US and prepare an exit report until next month.

The diplomat also was advised to get the documents ready for succeeding diplomat in Washington and return office equipment and materials to the Ethiopian embassy in the US.

It is not clear why Berhane who is a Tigrayan national and executive member of outlawed Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) did not disclose his concern before he was summoned by the Ministry.