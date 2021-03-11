Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed nominated as Prosperity Party candidate in Agaro town of Oromia region for upcoming national election

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has been nominated as Prosperity Party (PP) candidate in Agaro town of Oromia Region for upcoming national election.

Abiy’s nomination was announced as the PP officially introduced his manifesto and electoral symbol to its members and supporters in Agaro, a town located near his birth place.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Monday recently vowed for smooth transfer of power provided that the ruling Prosperity Party loses the 6th General Election salted for June 5, 2021.

“Pick your favorite party but give priority for peace. No government in the Ethiopian history stepped down even though they lost elections. We will step down and make history provided that we fail to win the next election” Abiy said.