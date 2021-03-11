Ruling Prosperity Party takes lead in number of registered candidates for upcoming election (video)

The ruling Prosperity Party (PP) has taken the lead in the number of registered candidates who will be competing for parliamentary seats in the upcoming Ethiopian General Election, scheduled for June 5, 2021.

PP has registered 2432 candidates followed by the Ethiopian Citizens for Social Justice EZEMA with 1385 candidates. Enat Party took the third place with 573 registered candidates.

Briefing journalists on Thursday in connection with the end of candidates’ registration, Chairwoman of the National Electoral Board Ethiopia (NEBE) Birtukan Midekissa said that a total of 8209 candidates have been registered across the country by 47 political parties who will be vying for seats in the parliament to form a government.

Birtukan said candidates’ registration took place in 673 registration offices for the last 22 days. Video: