Ethiopian government is primarily responsible for the recent killings of civilians in Oromia Region – Balderas for Genuine Democracy

Balderas for Genuine Democracy said the Ethiopian government is primarily responsible for the recent killings of more than 60 civilians in Horo Guduru Zone in Ethiopia’s Oromia Regional State.

The opposition political party in a statement said the recurring targeted killings against ethnic Amharas have been committed by the rebel Oromo Liberation Front (OLF) with the consent governing party of the region.

According to the party’s statement, the government should be held accountable for the unfolding massacre by terrorist OLF insurgents who had been allowed to operate in the region and its bad-tempered failure to stop ethnically motivated attacks in the region.

The party further said the arrest of Eskinder Nega, President of the Balderas for Genuine Democracy is politically motivated and the government prosecutor has so far brought no sufficient evidence against him.

The party said the Oromo Democratic Party/ODP-Prosperity Party which seizes central power in the federal government terribly lacks desired skills to lead the nation.

The party said Eskinder Nega has been denied to run for next election against the law of the land by the National Electoral Board of Ethiopia (NEBE). By doing so, the NEBE has proven to be biased.