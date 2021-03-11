Federal High Court released Keria Ibrahim, Former Speaker of House of Federation, on bail

Ethiopia’s Federal High Court released Keria Ibrahim, one of the senior officials of the outlawed Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), on bail.

The court ruled in favour of releasing Keria, former speaker of the House of Federation, and other two former officials of Tigray regional on 30, 000 birr bail during its hearing on Thursday morning.

Keria is first of many TPLF officials that surrendered to government armed forces during the rule of law operation in Tigray region of Northern Ethiopia after TPLF’s forces attacked the north command headquarter of the National Defense Forces near Mekelle, capital of Tigray region.

The prosecutor asked the court to release two of the suspects under the Sibhat Nega et al file on bail as he did not have sufficient evidence against them. Former President of the supreme court of Tigray, Hariti Mehreteab, and W/Giorgis Desta, the eighth suspect in the file, are the two suspects in the file against whom the prosecutor did not have sufficient evidence.

The prosecutor asked for other cases in the file including those against Sibhat Nega, Solomon Kidane and Kidusan Nega to be subject to preliminary investigation.