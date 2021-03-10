A video footage displaying Christians attending annual celebration of Saint Mary at Axum Ts’iyon Church two days after alleged massacre (video)

The Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporation (EBC) released a video footage displaying thousands of followers of the Ethiopian Orthodox Church attending annual celebration of Saint Mary in November 2020 in Tigray’s Axum town at Axum Ts’iyon Mariam Church, two days after reports of massacre at the same place where nearly 1000 people were apparently killed by Eritrean troops.

Priests and followers told EBC that the celebration was peaceful despite the smaller number Christians attending the celebrations due to the conflict in the region.

The video footage below partly disproved the reports by various foreign media about the alleged massacre on 28 – 29 November 2020 inside the church where extrajudicial killings were committed starting from 19 November 2020.Video:

