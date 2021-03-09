Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed okays AU Human Rights Commission probe into alleged human rights abuses in Tigray

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said his government is willing the African Union Human Rights Commission (AUHRC) and the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission EHCR jointly probe into alleged human rights abuses in Ethiopia’s Tigray region.

The Government of Ethiopia has also taken concrete steps to address alleged human rights abuses that might have occurred within the context of the law enforcement operation triggered by the TPLF.

“We express our will to openly engage the African Commission on Human and People’s Rights in undertaking investigations jointly with the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission.”, Aby said while presenting a report about the situation in Tigray region to AU Peace and Security Council

.

“As Ethiopia experiences this wave of conspired international admonition for daring to enforce the rule of law within its borders, I appeal to my fellow African to stand with Ethiopia in championing African Solutions to African Problems!”, the premier said.

According to the premier, the Federal Government has taken the lead in providing humanitarian assistance for several months now with more than 84,000 metric tons, reaching 4.1 million people in the region.

While the international community has been loudly proclaiming the need for assistance, partner support remains at 30% while the Federal government has covered the lion’s share of 70%.

“Even after provision of unfettered access, we have great worry that international partners have not acted in congruence with the level of concern expressed,” Abiy noted.