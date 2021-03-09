Prominent opposition figure Lidetu Ayalew announces withdrawal from participation in Ethiopian politics due to medical problems

Prominent opposition figure Lidetu Ayalew said he was withdrawing from participation in the Ethiopian politics due to medical problems.

In a long written message, Lidetu claimed Ethiopia has faced existential crisis and the ruling Prosperity Party is complicating the situation.

According to opposition leader, Ethiopia became terribly weak and reached to the point where it can not defend external aggression from neighboring Eritrea and Sudan.

The country has experienced critical diplomatic pressure too due to misguided foreign policy of the Prosperity Party. The nation is nearing to collapse as its poor economic is going down to deep recession

Lidetu claimed there will not be any political solution as long as PP remains in power and called for the establishment of a transitional government in which all actors are involved.