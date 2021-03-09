Several Ethiopians killed in a fire accident at migrant detention center in Yemeni capital – Ethiopia’s Foreign Ministry (video}

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia said several Ethiopians were killed in a fire accident at a migrant detention center in Sanaa, Yemeni capital.

Briefing journalists on Tuesday, Spokesperson of the Ethiopian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ambassador Dina Mufti said Ethiopian migrants make up majority of the victims and the government is trying to figure out the exact number.

It is not known what caused the blaze at the facility, which was holding hundreds of mostly Ethiopian migrants.Reports said more than 300 Ethiopians were killed by the accident.

But an air strike by a Saudi-led coalition fighting the rebel Houthi movement damaged buildings nearby.

The coalition carried out the strikes on Sanaa as the Houthis launched drones and ballistic missiles at cities and oil installations in Saudi Arabia.