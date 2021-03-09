Jailed leaders of defunct TPLF claimed ‘they are facing politically motivated charges’ – EHRC

Former leaders of the defunct Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) claimed they are facing politically motivated charges, Ethiopian Human Rights Commission (EHRC) has disclosed.

The leaders who are in custody for charges of treason among others are Sebhat Nega founding member of TPLF, Abadi Zemu and Abay Woldu – Former Presidents of Tigray state, Dr. Abrham Tekeste former Ethiopian Finance Minister and Keria Ibrahim – Former Speaker of the Ethiopian House of Federation.

TPLF’s top officials were accused of leading the attacks against the north command army base of the Ethiopian National Defense Forces (ENDF) near Mekelle, capital of the Tigray region on 4 November 2020.

Ethiopian Human Rights Commissioner Daniel Bekele told local media that majority of the defendants believed they are political prisoners and complained over protracted justice service.

Daniel appreciated the way the prisoners (the former TPLF leaders) are handled.