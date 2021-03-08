At least six people were killed in a grenade attack by rebel OLF during reconciliation service in Ethiopia’s southern region

At least six people were killed in a grenade attack by the rebel Oromo Liberation Front (OLF) at a place bordering Amaro district of South Nations, Nationalities and Peoples Regional State and Barguda district of Oromia Regional State of Ethiopia.

The attack was carried out against elders, religious leaders and members of the ruling Prosperity Party who were engaged in customary justice to reconcile unfolding conflicts between peoples of the two districts over land ownership rights at their common border.

Police members who were giving security service at the were also victims of the attack which claimed the lives of six people and wounded many others including government officials.

Residents in the districts have been fighting since four years now but the people in Amaro district have been worst affected by the conflict.