Fire killed at least 30 people and injured 170 others including Ethiopians in Sana’ a migrant detention center – IOM

A fire accident killed at least 30 people and injured 170 others at overcrowded migrant detention center in the Yemeni capital, Sana’a, officials with the UN Migration Agency (IOM) say.

Reports say Ethiopians are among the victims and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia, which confirmed the accident, said it was trying to get update information on the number of Ethiopians who endured the accident.

The fire came as renewed Saudi airstrikes hit the city and the Houthis mounted a missile and drone attack on oil installations in Saudi Arabia, it said.

Migrants and guards are reported to be among the dead, IOM said.