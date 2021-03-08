Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed vows for smooth transfer of power if his party loses next general election (video)

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Monday vowed for smooth transfer of power provided that the ruling Prosperity Party loses the 6th General Election salted for June 5, 2021.

Speaking after launching of a road project in Amhara Regional State, the Primer called on the people of Ethiopia to ensure that peace will prevail and all political parties will be competing on equal footing during the next Ethiopian election.

“Pick your favorite party but give priority for peace. No government in the Ethiopian history stepped down even though they lost elections. We will step down and make history provided that we fail to win the next election” Abiy said. Video: