There is no member of Amhara Regional State Special Force who crossed into neighboring Tigray – Amhara Police Commission

There is no member of the Amhara Regional State Special Force who crossed into the neighboring Tigray Regional State, the Amhara Police Commission has said.

Abere Adamu, the Amhara Police Commissioner dismissed allegations by the Tigray Interim Administration that Amhara forces have taken control of part of Tigray.

It is illegal and no reason for the Amhara force to cross into Tigray but regained Welkait Tegede and Raya areas which were taken by force by the defunct Tigray People Liberation Front

“It is unfair to consider the Amhara regional troops as criminals and invading force which contributed at most support for the rule of law to be respected in Ethiopia,” Agegnehu Tehager. Amhara region’s president said recently.

”The fight in Welkait Tegede and Raya areas against TPLF’s forces was legitimate and the people in these areas have regained their identity following the completion of the law enforcement operation in Tigray,” Abere said.

“We want the world to know that Welkait Tegede and Raya areas were annexed by TPLF 30 years ago and the Amahra region repossessed them by using the same way, Abere added.