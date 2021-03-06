No candidate of Oromo Liberation Front registered for 6th Ethiopian General Election

The Oromo Liberation Front (OLF) has not yet registered a candidate for the 6th Ethiopian General Election salted on June 5, 2021.

OLF Public Relations Head Beete Urgesa told local media he believes the party is withdrawing from the election following its inability to assign and get its candidates registered any where in the country.

The National Electoral Board of Ethiopia (NEBE) last week extended candidates’ registration timeline until March 9 following discussion it held with competing political parties.

OLF becomes the second among ethnic Oromo political parties to withdraw from the election next from Oromo Federalist Congress.

Both parties accused the government of arresting their members and disallowing them to open their offices in different locations.

Chairperson of the front Dawud Ibsa had been releasing conflicting information about the party’s decision to take part in the election.

Last year, both OLF and OFC were insisting the NEBE to hold the August election which was postponed due to COVID-19 Pandemic.