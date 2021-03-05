Ethiopia to take delivery of its first COVID-19 vaccines next Sunday – Ministry of Health

Ethiopia will take delivery of its first COVID-19 vaccines — 2.2 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine from COVAX Union next Sunday, the Ministry of Health has announced.

The Ministry in a statement said it has identified vulnerable social groups who will be getting the vaccine in the first row.

The AstraZeneca vaccines will be used to inoculate most vulnerable people including front-line health workers.. The first jabs are expected to be administered in mid-March, after the vaccines are tested and approved by the Ethiopian Public Health Institute.