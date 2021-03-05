Sudan and Egypt were behind ‘conflicts’ in Benishangul-Gumuz Regional State – Parliament Committee

A special committee set up by the House of People’s Representatives of Ethiopia said Sudan and Egypt were behind the ethnic based attacks in the Metekel zone of a restive Benishangul-Gumuz Regional State.

In a briefing on Friday, Chairperson of the committee Abdulahi Hamu said the ethnically motivated attacks which the chairperson referred to them as ‘conflicts’ were politically motivated and pre-arranged led by individuals who entered into the region as investors.

He said Sudan and Egypt have been funding, offering training and arming young people in a bid to achieve their agenda of disrupting the construction of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD).

According to the chairperson, the situation in the region is returning to normal after the Metekel Interim Task-force have helped different ethnic groups who were in conflict in the region to reconcile their differences. 10,000 militias are recruited to safeguard the community from similar and future attacks.

So far more than 68,000 ethnic Gumuz people who were hidden in the nearby jungle have returned to their homes while more than another 125, 000 people were displaced requiring emergency food assistance.