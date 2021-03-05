Amhara Regional State dismissed allegations “its Special Forces have taken control part of Tigray territory”

The Amhara Regional State dismissed the allegations that its Special Forces have taken control part of Tigray’s territory as “regrettable and pointless”

The Tigray Interim Administration recently said the Amhara regional forces took control of part of Tigray’s territory and urged for their immediate withdrawal.

In an interview with the BBC Amharic Service, Amhara Region’s Communications Bureau Head Gizachew Muluneh said the argument by the interim administration ‘does not hold water’.

The Tigray and Amhara regional states have been in dispute over ownership rights on Welkait, Raya and surrounding areas along their common border.

Gizachew said TPLF had annexed the stated areas from Amhara region and incorporated them as part of Tigray’s territory. There had not been any legal ground for the TPLF to seize the lands.

“Following the law enforcement operation, however, the lands are returned to the Amhara regional state. In the meantime identity question of those people living in these areas has been answered,” he said

Gizachew said the Amhara regional forces along with the federal government had managed to defend the attack launched by forces of the defunct Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) in November last year.

According to the communication head, the rationale on the return of the lands to Amhara regional state does not go up against the constitution based on any international law.

At the moment, the Amhara regional government is administering Welkait, Raya and surrounding areas right after the law enforcement operation was over, he added.