UN Security Council ended a meeting on crisis in Ethiopia’s Tigray region without agreement – AFP

The UN Security Council on Thursday ended a meeting on the crisis in Ethiopia’s Tigray region without any agreement, diplomats said.

Veto-wielding Russia and China and non-permanent member India voiced objections to a joint statement on the grounds that it interfered in Ethiopia’s internal affairs, the diplomats told AFP.

Russia, China and India claimed the meeting should have focused on humanitarian issue in Tigray otherwise; it would be meddling on internal affairs.

“We call on the team stop trying to interfere in other countries’ domestic affairs not just in the word but in deed. Without considering and respecting its partners’ interests, these Nobel causes will remain simple declarations, Russian representative said.

UN non-permanent members from Africa namely Kenya, Tunisia and Niger supported the US the statement calling for interference of foreign forces in the region.

Both the United States and the United Nations are calling for an immediate end to the fighting in Ethiopia’s Tigray region and for access to independent investigations, amid reports of ongoing atrocities against civilians.