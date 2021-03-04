Muna Lisa was not a rape survivor but war survivor – Activists

Information have been trending on social media that Muna Lisa was not a rape survivor but wounded amid fighting between the defunct Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) and the federal army as TPLF’s fighter.



December 4 is a date that fills Mona Lisa Abraha with horror. It was then, the 18-year-old says, that Eritrean soldiers entered her village of Tembin in Ethiopia’s embattled region of Tigray, according to Al Jazeera’s recent report.

“They tried to rape me and I was thrown to the ground. Then, one of the soldiers fired bullets to scare me, but they hit my hand and then fired another bullet that went through my arm,” Abraha recalls from a hospital bed on the outskirts of Tigray’s capital, Mekelle.

“I was bleeding for hours. Then, I had my arm amputated,” she says, before breaking down in tears.

Ato Abrha, father of Muna Lisa confirmed to Dedebit Media that his daughter was wounded on November 4, 2020, the next day the war broke out between TPLF and the federal army.

“I phoned her on November 4, 2020 and she told me that she was in Mekelle ‘well and strong’. I heard about her injury two weeks after the accident,” Abrha was quoted as saying.

Muna Lisa was a Sniper Shooter and wounded at the battlefield, activists claim. Dressed in a military uniform of the TPLF’s special force, Muna Lisa Photos continue to be viral on social media.