Tigray Interim Administration confirmed presence of Eritrean troops taking control of a wide-area of land in Ethiopia’s Tigray region

The Tigray Interim Administration confirmed the presence of Eritrean troops taking control of a wide-area of land in Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region.

The presence of Eritrean troops in Tigray is true and can not be refuted and the Interim Administration of Tigray has held a strong position on their immediate withdrawal, Head of the Interim Administration Office Gebremeskel Kassa told the BBC Amharic News Service.



The head said parts of the Tigray territory is also occupied by Special Forces and Militia of Amhara Regional State, Gebremeskel said.

“The Interim Administration also is demanding these territories are freed. We will not accept a centimetre less of territory of the Tigray region that was governed by the former Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF)” he claimed.

He said the Interim Administration will claim the Tigray Regional State with all its territories stated in the constitution.