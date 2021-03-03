NEBE declines requests of competing political parties to postpone candidates’ registration schedule for third time (video)

The National Electoral Board of Ethiopia said it will not postpone candidates’ registration schedule for third time despite requests from competing political parties.

In a discussion held with the political parties, Board Chair Birtukan Midekissa said candidates’ registration has been taking place in 675 in election offices and so far 2000 nominees have been registered.

Members of the political parties on their part complained over security challenges and tight schedule among others as the 6th General Election salted for June 5, 2021 is approaching fast. Video: