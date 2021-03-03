Majority of the suspects in the massacre of civilians in Mai- Kadra and Humera towns fled to Sudan – Ethiopia’s PM Office

At least 200 suspects have been identified relating to the massacre of civilians in Mai- Kadra and Humera towns in west of Tigray bordering Sudan, Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Office has said.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the office said Federal Police and Federal Prosecutors have conducted a criminal investigation relating to the atrocities and based on the investigation more than 250 witnesses have given their testimony about the attack committed by youth group organized and assisted by the TPLF militia.

Although most of the suspects have fled to Sudan, 21 suspects have been apprehended and criminal charges will be pressed against them in the coming weeks.

In line with the government’s commitment to uphold rule of law and bring to account anyone who is responsible for committing such heinous crimes, federal investigators are conducting investigations in relation to other credible allegations of atrocities and serious human rights abuses in other parts of the region, including in Axum, the statement said.

“The Ethiopian Human Rights Commission is also conducting its own independent investigation in relation to such incidents and allegations in other parts of the Tigray Region including in Axum.

The Commission has also signaled its willingness to collaborate with relevant UN agencies for the purpose of these investigations,” it said.

The statement further said the Federal Government has recently granted full access for international and local media to travel to and report from the Tigray region. As such so far eight international media are already active.

Media operating in the Tigray region are to be bound by operating protocols that ensures understanding of the context, legal operations and mobility as established by the Ethiopian Broadcast Authority, the office warned.