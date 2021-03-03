WHO Chief Dr. Tewodros Adhanom reportedly behind spread of misleading impression and misinformation campaign against Ethiopia

Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Dr. Tewodros Adhanom is behind the spread of misleading impression and misinformation campaign against Ethiopia and the real situations in the country’s Tigray region, a local media has reported.

Tewodros who was executive member of the defunct Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) has been coordinating the misinformation campaign in clandestine along with former Ethiopian Ambassador to the US Berhane Gebrekirstos and others, ESAT said in a news report on Tuesday.

The WHO chief coordinates a task-force which is established to disseminate biased information about Ethiopia in a well organized network through social media and international news channels and UN agencies.

According to ESAT, the highly funded task-force has set up other sub task-forces in Europe, US, Asia, Africa and Australia to spread misleading impression and misinformation campaigns about the country.

The ultimate goal of the task-force led by the WHO chief is to insist the UN Security Council impose sanction on Ethiopia or deploy a peacekeeping force in the Tigray region, the report said.

It is recalled that TPLF’s activists in US and Europe have been engaged in blemishing Ethiopia and its government by spreading wrong information on human rights situations in Tigray as opposed to the reality on the ground.