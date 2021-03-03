Remaining fugitive leaders of defunct TPLF including Debretsion Geberemichael reportedly changed their hiding locations

Remaining fugitive leaders of the defunct Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) including former President of Tigray Region Debretsion Gebremichael reportedly changed their hiding locations and presently concealed in residential houses.

The leaders have hidden themselves in residential houses since recently and stopped running from one cave to another in the region’s remote areas, Ethiopian Satellite Television (ESAT) reported quoting its sources as saying.

The government of Ethiopia has called on residents in the region to hand over those leaders hiding in their private houses but did not succeed yet.

The Ethiopian National Defense Forces and Federal Police Force currently launched massive manhunt to capture the remaining TPLF fugitive leaders namely Debretsion Geberemichael, Getachew Asefa, Getachew Reda, Lieutenant General Tsadikan Geberetensai and Lieutenant General Tadesse Worede, according to ESAT.