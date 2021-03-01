Federal Supreme Court rejected appeal by Attorney General and allowed Jawar Mohammed and Bekele Gerba to get treatment in private hospital

The Federal Supreme Court on Monday rejected the appeal filed by the Federal Attorney General to block the decision passed by the Federal High Court which granted defendants Jawar Mohammed and Bekele Gerba get treatment in a private hospital.

On February 19, the Federal Attorney General (AG) appealed at the Federal Supreme Court requesting the blockage of the medical treatment at Landmark Private Hospital on the grounds of public security, The AG wanted the prisoners to be treated at the Federal Armed Forces Hospital.

On February 23, the Supreme Court dismissed Attorney General’s appeal to transfer the prisoners on to government hospital, but ruled they can be treated inside Kality prison. However, the defense team appealed against the Supreme Court’s decision at its Cassation Bench requesting the decision from the Federal High Court to be respected.

Bekele Gerba, Jawar Mohammed, and Hamza Adane of the opposition Oromo Federalist Congress (OFC) on Monday appeared before the court but looked weak and required assistance to walk. They are recovering from prolonged hunger strikes. The court adjourned the case for next week after having seen their health condition and request by their defendants.