Ethiopia to distribute various basic commodities for end users through public enterprises to curb growing inflation (video)

The government of Ethiopia Monday announced a decision to distribute various basic commodities for end users through public enterprises as part of an effort to curb growing inflation in the country.

Ethiopia’s State Minister of Finance Eyob Tekalegn, in a briefing acknowledged the high inflationary pressure and cost of living in Ethiopia mainly attributable to accumulated inflation over the past 10 to 15 years and inefficient monetary policies.

He said the government imported wheat grain to make available to flour manufacturing companies through the Ministry of Trade to address shortage of bread across the country. Video: