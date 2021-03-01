Ethiopia confirmed record 1,019 new COVID-19 cases in a day

Ethiopia confirmed a record 1,019 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 159,072 as of Sunday evening, the country’s Ministry of Health said.

The ministry said 11 new deaths from the coronavirus were reported across the country the same period, bringing the national death toll to 2,365.

The East African country reported 122 more recoveries, taking the national count of COVID-19 recoveries to 134,858 so far.

Ethiopia, Africa’s second-most populous nation, has so far reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the East Africa region.

According to the ministry, Ethiopia currently has some 21,847 active COVID-19 cases, of which 365 are said to be under severe health conditions.

According to the latest figures from the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Ethiopia’s COVID-19 cases accounted for about 4 percent of the African continent’s total confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Ethiopia has so far conducted 2,134,587 COVID-19 medical tests, the ministry said.