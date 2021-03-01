Defunct TPLF repeated the same mistake invading Italian force did 125 years ago – Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said the defunct Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) repeated the same mistake which the invading Italian force did 125 years ago to launch war against Ethiopia.

In a message he conveyed in connection with the 125th anniversary of the Adwa Victory, Abiy said both forces launched the war against Ethiopia based on the wrong premise that the nation was a failed state due to internal conflicts.

“Their defeat came about, however, after Ethiopians united more than ever regardless of internal conflicts and incurred decisive blow against the forces which aspired to disintegrate the nation,” Abiy said

He said Victory of Adwa is an upshot of heroism, patriotism and art of war of Ethiopians, the Premier said, adding that nothing is greater than putting aside disparity and confronting guns and knives of the enemy with deep patriotism.

Ethiopians manifested greater wisdom and bravery in repelling an enemy which built itself with war strategy and conspiracy theory and gained support of others, the Prime Minister noted.

“The battle of Adwa brought Ethiopians together better than previous times. That is why many scholars say that the victory laid the foundation for recent Ethiopia. And this is the reason why we say we all are sons and daughters of the Victory of Adwa.”, added the premier.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed further underscored that the Victory of Adwa is a testimony how Ethiopians can position the nation among middle income countries and replace poverty with prosperity through unity.