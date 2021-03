Amhara Bank has officially been inaugurated on Sunday with a subscribed capital of eight billion Birr, three-fourth of which is already paid.

The Bank has turn out to be the second most capitalized bank in the country with 185,000 shareholders, next from Commercial Bank of Ethiopia that has a paid-up capital of 40 billion Birr.

50 percent of the shareholders reportedly reside in Addis Ababa, 20 percent in Amhara region while the rest live in other parts of the country, it is learned. Video: