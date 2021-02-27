Government will never allow the Ethiopian national flag, which our fathers and mothers hoisted high above, to fly an inch down- Muferiat Kamil (video)

The government to which I am a member will never allow the Ethiopian national flag, which our fathers and mothers hoisted high above, to fly an inch down, Ethiopian Minister of Peace Muferait Kamil has said.

Muferiat made the remark at the conclusion of the six- month national dialogues in which more than 20 million Ethiopians have participated across the country with the prime objective of bringing sustainable peace through discussion in a civilized way and reaching common understanding.

The conclusion of the national dialogue coincided with Adwa victory celebrations which Muferait used as the best opportune time to talk about the benefits of Unity to attain common national goals.

“Adwa victory is a spirit of unity, equality and freedom. It is a spirit to stand and to die together for a common goal. It is a spirit of scarify; to march together for common motherland. It is a spirit of brotherhood and fraternity. It is a spirit to consult during hard times and victory,” Muferiat said

“We don’t have a background of letting down our country due to internal differences. We must defend our country and hand down a better Ethiopia to the future generation,” Muferiat added.

President Sahelework Zewdie on the same occasion said the current generation has a lot to learn from victory of Adwa and that is to stand together for shared national goals.Video:

