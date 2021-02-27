Prominent Ethiopian writer Daniel Kibret to run for parliamentary seat as independent candidate

Prominent Ethiopian writer Daniel Kibret announced decision to run for a parliamentary seat as the first independent candidate in the country’s 6th general election.

Daniel, who is working as advisor to Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, will reportedly compete in district 13, Yeka Sub city in Addis Ababa.

The famous preacher in the Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahido Church turned to be a controversial figure after he assumed a role as advisor on social issues in the Prime Minister’s office.

Daniel wrote more than ten books and won the admiration of many readers. He is eloquent and known for his criticism on various issues.