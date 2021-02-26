Addis Ababa City Administration launches a 669 million birr school feeding program in special zones of Oromia towns (video)

The Addis Ababa City Administration Friday launched a school feeding program for over 161,000 needy students in a special zone of Oromia towns surrounding Addis Ababa city.

The city-run program will also cover school uniforms and learning materials of students from preschool to eighth grades in all public schools.

Deputy Mayor of Addis Ababa city Adancech Abebie and Vice President of the Oromia Regional State Shimeles Abedissa officially launched the over 669 million birr program in Sendafa town. Addis Ababa City Government will cover the cost of the program.

The program aims to boost enrollment, reduce absenteeism and school dropout among school children. Video: