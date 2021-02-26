Ethiopia accused Amnesty International of employing wrong methodology to issue report in relation to incidents in Axum city

Ethiopia has accused Amnesty International of employing wrong methodology in producing a report in relation to incidents in Axum city of Tigray region.

In a statement issued on Friday, Ethiopia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Amnesty International’s report was depended on scanty information gathered from refugees in eastern Sudan and phone interview with individuals in Axum.

For instance, one of the sources cited in the report is found not to be a priest as he claimed but a deceptive person who lives in Boston, USA, the statement said.

Therefore, this kind of report based on such sources will not serve the purpose of justice but has the risk of further reinforcing the misinformation and propaganda by TPLF and its cohorts, the Ministry said.

As the government has been making it clear on several occasions, some of the refugees who made it to eastern Sudan are former TPLF fighters, the statement noted.

They are engaged in intimidating refugees and propagating misinformation.

That is why it would have been appropriate for Amnesty International to undertake the necessary field work by visiting the region and talking to the competent Ethiopian authorities to uncover the truth, the ministry noted.

On its part, the government has expressed readiness to collaborate with international human rights experts in accordance with the principle of complementary which gives primacy to national human rights institutions and mechanisms.