PM Abiy Ahmed hints Tigray’s administrative territory would be returned to previous status quo – Members of Tigray Interim Administration

Members of the Tigray Regional State Interim Administration said they have got hints from Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed that the region’s administrative territory would be returned to previous status quo that include disputed Welkait, Humera, Tegede and Telemte and Raya areas.

The people in neighboring Amhara regional state claim the defunct Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) had occupied Welkait, Humera, Tegede and Telemte and Raya Akobo areas by force during its campaign to depose the military government 30 years ago but they regained them in counter offensive against TPLF forces in November last year.

In a recent interview with Tigray TV, Justice Bureau Head of the Tigray Interim Administration Abera Nigus said the boundary issue remains to be a key political question by the people of Tigray.



“The people of Tigray have demanded the areas be returned as Tigray territory and if not they would not accept the interim administration as their governor.

Those residents who live in Welkait, Humera, Tegede and Telemte and Raya Akobo held multiple demonstrations and expressed gratitude to the national defense forces of Ethiopia, Amhara special force and militia for helping them regain their identity as ethnic Amharas.

Members of the interim administration said they have got green light from Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed that the areas would fall under the interim administration shortly.